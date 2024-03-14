In pictures - Corby Rotary Club hosts multi-school science competition

Youngsters got stuck in with a science competition hosted by Corby Rotary Club yesterday (Wednesday) at Studfall Junior Academy.

The event was attended by five different schools from across Corby and Kettering including Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School, Meadowside Primary School, St Brendan's Primary, and Studfall Junior Academy.

They’re all part of a school partnerships programme, funded by The Ogden Trust, which offers funding and support to groups of schools that are committed to enhancing physics teaching and learning.

The programme works with primary and secondary schools.

The Ogden Trust aims to increase the uptake of physics post-16 by supporting physics education and engagement for all young people aged four to 18.

The trust supports schools, teachers, projects and programmes that are committed to enhancing physics teaching and learning.

On the day each school’s children took part in five different challenges. They were tasked with building electric circuits, separating salt from sand, building a model that can move tomatoes without squashing them, building models of molecules using sweets, and using universal indicator to determine the pH of different solutions.

Answers of which task was the best were split fairly evenly, with one student saying: “The elements, I really liked it because who knew oxygen would taste so good.”

As part of the day, teacher’s had to take backseat as they were not allowed to help their students in the competition.

In the end, St Brendan’s came out on top winning by just one point.

The event was judged by Peter Weiss, Les Smith, Phil Bromhall, Terry Bailey, Ken Argo and Marshall Fergusson, all from Corby Rotary Club.

Peter Weiss, president of Corby Rotary Club, said: “Teamwork was the thing that they delivered. All of the scores I’ve got to say are pretty outstanding and the kids are quite really quite forthcoming, quite remarkable, and knowledgeable, it’s lovely to see.

"It was an excellent day, they really enjoyed it, I think the teachers really enjoyed it, and we’ve enjoyed it, good all round.”

