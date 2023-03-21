In pictures - Corby primary school hosts have-a-go science experiment day

Students from six schools across the county have been engaging in a variety of different experiments

Corby’s Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School hosted an event yesterday encouraging the sharing of good practice in science.

‘Science Share’ was organised and funded by the Ogden Trust, for which Our Lady’s is the hub school.

The Ogden Trust aims to increase the uptake of physics post-16 by supporting physics education and engagement for all young people aged 4 to 18. The trust supports schools, teachers, projects and programmes that are committed to enhancing physics teaching and learning.

Six schools attended the event including: Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, Meadowside Primary School, Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Studfall Junior Academy, Gretton Primary School and St. Brendan’s Catholic Primary School.

This is now the sixth year in which these schools have been operating with the trust.

As part of the day, Year 3 and 4 students were split into groups to have a go at six different experiments, which were a mix of physics, chemistry and biology. They made balloon rockets, paper helicopters, straw tendons, ghostly gassy gloves, brilliant bubbles and glow in the dark slime.

