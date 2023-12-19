There are a lot of fun designs!

With Christmas around the corner, the county is looking more festive than ever with plummeting temperatures, and the emergence of seasonal yarn decorations.

With efforts from the likes of Rushden Yarn Bombers, Irthlingborough WI and more, towns in north Northamptonshire have been dressed for Christmas with a smattering of removable street art.

‘Yarn bombing’ has become a popular trend that sees people knit and crotchet often elaborate designs to be shown off in public spaces to brighten up an area, often in line with a specific holiday or celebration.

This Christmas people have been at it again, with some wonderful designs popping up all over the place.

If you have any photos you wish to share with us, contact [email protected].

