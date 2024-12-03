In Pictures - Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers for annual lights switch-on

By William Carter
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Hundreds have gathered in Rushden town centre to enjoy local entertainment, market stalls, and live music, all before the big moment when the town was illuminated in time for the festive season.

The event included appearances from Santa, real reindeer, and Titan the Robot, all keeping the crowd entertained before the lights were turned on at 4.30pm.

A town council spokesman said: "The event was a fantastic celebration of community spirit and festive cheer, drawing an incredible crowd of residents and visitors to mark the official start of Christmas.

“A huge thank you to all the high street traders, stallholders, supporting businesses, and charities whose contributions made the event a resounding success. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Wesleyan Church, Beat Route Radio for their excellent broadcasting and compering, and to Medisec Ltd for ensuring everyone's safety.

“We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the hardworking staff, councillors, and volunteers who have dedicated countless hours throughout the year to ensure Rushden is beautifully 'lit up for Christmas’.”

Here are a few snaps of some of the best bits of the day. If you have any photos you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on

1. Rushden Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on

2. Rushden Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on

3. Rushden Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on

4. Rushden Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers in town centre for annual switch on Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Rushden
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice