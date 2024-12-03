In Pictures - Christmas arrives in Rushden as crowd gathers for annual lights switch-on

The event included appearances from Santa, real reindeer, and Titan the Robot, all keeping the crowd entertained before the lights were turned on at 4.30pm.

A town council spokesman said: "The event was a fantastic celebration of community spirit and festive cheer, drawing an incredible crowd of residents and visitors to mark the official start of Christmas.

“A huge thank you to all the high street traders, stallholders, supporting businesses, and charities whose contributions made the event a resounding success. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Wesleyan Church, Beat Route Radio for their excellent broadcasting and compering, and to Medisec Ltd for ensuring everyone's safety.

“We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the hardworking staff, councillors, and volunteers who have dedicated countless hours throughout the year to ensure Rushden is beautifully 'lit up for Christmas’.”

Here are a few snaps of some of the best bits of the day. If you have any photos you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

