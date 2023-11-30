In pictures: All the amazing winners at Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards

The awards celebrate charities, community groups and unsung heroes who are dedicated to bettering the lives of residents in Northamptonshire

The winners of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s awards have been revealed at a glitzy ceremony.

Held at the Royal theatre on Wednesday (November 29), the ceremony crowned winners in eight categories, from a possible 40 charities, groups and individuals named on the shortlist.

The annual awards event celebrates the charities, community groups and unsung heroes who are dedicated to bettering the lives of residents across the county.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, previously said: “Our awards evening is a keynote event in our calendar to recognise, celebrate and thank those who truly go above and beyond to meet the needs of our communities.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity. Since the beginning of the financial year, the foundation has awarded over £1 million in grants to local grassroots organisations, and since its inception in 2001 the foundation has awarded over £22 million.

Below is a collection of photographs taken at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards night, with details of the winners of each award.

1 . Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023 Happy & Healthy Communities winner: Re:Store Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023 Inspirational Woman winner: Pat Manchester. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023 Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering winner: Steph Clayson. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales