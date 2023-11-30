News you can trust since 1897
Community heroes were celebrated at the awards night. Here are photos of all the winners and additional pictures from the night.
In pictures: All the amazing winners at Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards

The awards celebrate charities, community groups and unsung heroes who are dedicated to bettering the lives of residents in Northamptonshire
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

The winners of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s awards have been revealed at a glitzy ceremony.

Held at the Royal theatre on Wednesday (November 29), the ceremony crowned winners in eight categories, from a possible 40 charities, groups and individuals named on the shortlist.

The annual awards event celebrates the charities, community groups and unsung heroes who are dedicated to bettering the lives of residents across the county.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, previously said: “Our awards evening is a keynote event in our calendar to recognise, celebrate and thank those who truly go above and beyond to meet the needs of our communities.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity. Since the beginning of the financial year, the foundation has awarded over £1 million in grants to local grassroots organisations, and since its inception in 2001 the foundation has awarded over £22 million.

Below is a collection of photographs taken at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards night, with details of the winners of each award.

Happy & Healthy Communities winner: Re:Store Northampton.

1. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023

Happy & Healthy Communities winner: Re:Store Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Inspirational Woman winner: Pat Manchester.

2. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023

Inspirational Woman winner: Pat Manchester. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering winner: Steph Clayson.

3. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023

Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering winner: Steph Clayson. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

High Sheriff’s Award winner: Home-Start Kettering.

4. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2023

High Sheriff’s Award winner: Home-Start Kettering. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

