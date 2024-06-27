In pictures: 15 adorable rabbits looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

This newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their animals.

The charity is currently looking after rabbits - and many more animals - at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: “This week is rabbit welfare week do we thought we would highlight some of the beautiful buns we have waiting for wonderful forever homes!

“All our rabbits are neutered, fully vaccinated, parasite treated and ID chipped. They leave us with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for life.

“They are prey animals they do not like to be picked up and do not make good companions for young children.

“We only rehome to homes that fit rabbit welfares minimum standards no smaller than 3metres by 2metres by 1metre.

Please contact [email protected] if you’re interested in rehoming a rabbit.

(Annie has provided the following quotes about each rabbit in the photo gallery).

1 . Diego Diego is a very handsome big two year old lad that would love a home with a large neutered wifebun.He us castrated, fully vaccinated and ID chipped he will leave us with four weeks free insurance and rescue back up for lifePhoto: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Freddie and Whitney Freddie and Whitney are six month old angora cross siblings waiting for a large new experienced home together.They will need daily grooming to keep there beautiful costs in orderPhoto: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Lulu, Esther, Kelly and Vernie Lulu, Esther, Kelly and Vernie are stunning young Rex cross sisters all spayed, vaccinated and ID chipped.They can be homed in pairs or singly to be bonded to a lonely neutered male bun.Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Rocky Rocky is a large handsome three year old neutered boy needing a home with a large wifebun.Photo: AIN Photo Sales