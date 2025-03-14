In pictures: 13 adorable rabbits looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.

The charity is currently looking after rabbits - and many more animals - at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: “We are over run with rabbits and cannot rescue anymore until the current residents have found homes.

"All our buns leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chipped with four weeks free insurance and rescue backup for life. Home visits will be carried out and an adoption fee required. Please note we will not rehome to small hutches only generous sized accommodation."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]

Here are 13 adorable rabbits that are looking for their forever home in Northamptonshire.

(Annie has provided the following quotes about each rabbit in the photo gallery).

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Here are 13 rescue rabbits looking for forever home this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Cinnabun and Cassie Cinnabun and Cassie are a stunning four-year-old bonded pair looking for a loving forever home with plenty of space to hop, kick, and binky! Both are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. They will leave us with four weeks of free insurance, a guide to caring for rescued rabbits, and rescue support for life. Please note, we adhere to rabbit welfare standards: #ahutchisnotenough. If you can offer them a wonderful home, please email pictures of your rabbit accommodation to: [email protected]. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Bonnie, Tina, and George Bonnie, Tina, and George are a lovely one-year-old bonded trio who would love a spacious home together. All are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. They will leave us with four weeks of free insurance and rescue support for life. If you can offer them a wonderful home, please contact us at: [email protected]. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Rosemary and Fennel Rosemary and Fennel have been in our care the longest, for a year! They are a two-year-old neutered, vaccinated and chipped, bonded pair. Photo: AIN Photo Sales