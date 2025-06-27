In pictures: 12 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Take a look at 12 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

12 dogs looking for forever homes this week

1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire

12 dogs looking for forever homes this week Photo: AIN

Sparkle joined us from a council pound and is a beautiful, happy terrier around three years old. She’s great with other dogs and older, sensible children. Not yet cat tested.

2. Sparkle

Tikki is a shy and nervous four-year-old Bichon rescued from a puppy farm. She’s looking for a quiet, experienced home with an established, confident, and friendly dog to help her come out of her shell.

3. Tikki

Part of a crazy-happy bunch of five-month-old Labrador cross pups are full of love and bursting with energy! They’re affectionate, eager to learn, and would thrive in an active home committed to puppy training. A pawfect match for adventure!

4. Patrick

