Improvement plans for Kettering hotel façade could see 'historical character' strengthened
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Proposals have been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) for the alterations to the front of the Royal Hotel in Market Place.
The Grade II listed building has been shut for major refurbishment work since July last year when work began on the hotel’s main rooms.
Fixtures and fittings had been removed from the 43 en-suite rooms and on the planned all-in-one wedding venue.
Papers submitted to NNC state: “We propose to revise the building’s façade to create a continuous and uniform appearance, extending to the edge of the road without any recesses.
"As part of this revision, alterations will be made to the ground floor windows and doors. In line with the surrounding properties, all of
which feature flush entrance doors without setbacks, we intend to remove the existing setbacks from the three ground floor doors and
reposition them to align flush with the façade.
“We propose to further strengthen the historical character of the building by paying special attention to the large window openings on the
ground floor.
"Our goal is to modify these openings to align with the architectural style of the building’s exterior, while ensuring this change is
reflected in the building's interior as well.
"The current large windows, divided in an architectural style that does not correspond with any existing elements of the building, give the impression of an industrial structure. These windows, which were added without regard for the building’s original design, do not reflect the architectural integrity of the property. We propose to replace them with new windows that replicate the original shapes, in accordance with historical images and the design of the upper-floor windows.
“In addition, following the recommendations of the fire risk assessor, we intend for the southernmost door to serve as the fire exit. With the
removal of the setbacks, only a single fire exit door can be accommodated, which will open outward to comply with fire safety regulations.”
Rebuilt in 1878, Kettering’s grandest town centre hotel once welcomed Queen Victoria – and it’s features from the time of her reign that will be restored thanks to a seven-figure planned investment.
Entrepreneur Na’ím Paymán, the owner of the Royal Hotel, says he will bring back to life the Grade II listed grandee of the Market Place as a weddings venue, community hub and conference space.
The proposed design draws inspiration from historical images of the building and its original architectural elements. By modifying the large ground-floor windows to replicate the original shapes and aligning the ground-floor façade with the upper floors, the development strengthens
the historical integrity of the property.
While much of the hotel retains original features, some areas have been subjected to unsympathetic alterations, including uPVC window replacements and the loss of the late-19th-century shopfront.
If approved the alterations will be made to the ground floor windows and doors, replacing them with new windows that replicate the original. A new fire exit – which will open outward – will comply with fire safety regulations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.