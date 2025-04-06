Improvement plans for Kettering hotel façade could see 'historical character' strengthened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to improve the façade of a Kettering hotel could see 'historical character' strengthened and fire safety improved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) for the alterations to the front of the Royal Hotel in Market Place.

The Grade II listed building has been shut for major refurbishment work since July last year when work began on the hotel’s main rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixtures and fittings had been removed from the 43 en-suite rooms and on the planned all-in-one wedding venue.

Royal Hotel Kettering /National World

Papers submitted to NNC state: “We propose to revise the building’s façade to create a continuous and uniform appearance, extending to the edge of the road without any recesses.

"As part of this revision, alterations will be made to the ground floor windows and doors. In line with the surrounding properties, all of

which feature flush entrance doors without setbacks, we intend to remove the existing setbacks from the three ground floor doors and

reposition them to align flush with the façade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Hotel in the 1940s / Northampton Records Office

“We propose to further strengthen the historical character of the building by paying special attention to the large window openings on the

ground floor.

"Our goal is to modify these openings to align with the architectural style of the building’s exterior, while ensuring this change is

reflected in the building's interior as well.

Royal Hotel Kettering /National World

"The current large windows, divided in an architectural style that does not correspond with any existing elements of the building, give the impression of an industrial structure. These windows, which were added without regard for the building’s original design, do not reflect the architectural integrity of the property. We propose to replace them with new windows that replicate the original shapes, in accordance with historical images and the design of the upper-floor windows.

“In addition, following the recommendations of the fire risk assessor, we intend for the southernmost door to serve as the fire exit. With the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

removal of the setbacks, only a single fire exit door can be accommodated, which will open outward to comply with fire safety regulations.”

Rebuilt in 1878, Kettering’s grandest town centre hotel once welcomed Queen Victoria – and it’s features from the time of her reign that will be restored thanks to a seven-figure planned investment.

Entrepreneur Na’ím Paymán, the owner of the Royal Hotel, says he will bring back to life the Grade II listed grandee of the Market Place as a weddings venue, community hub and conference space.

The proposed design draws inspiration from historical images of the building and its original architectural elements. By modifying the large ground-floor windows to replicate the original shapes and aligning the ground-floor façade with the upper floors, the development strengthens

the historical integrity of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While much of the hotel retains original features, some areas have been subjected to unsympathetic alterations, including uPVC window replacements and the loss of the late-19th-century shopfront.

If approved the alterations will be made to the ground floor windows and doors, replacing them with new windows that replicate the original. A new fire exit – which will open outward – will comply with fire safety regulations.