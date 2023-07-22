Improved Wellingborough village school graded 'good' and praised for 'culture of care'

Ecton Village Primary Academy pupils celebrate

Staff and children at a village school have been celebrating their latest Ofsted report that has seen them graded them ‘good’ in all areas.

Ecton Village Primary Academy, part Hatton Academies Trust, had previously been given a ‘requires improvement’ grading.

The June inspection, the academy’s second since joining Hatton Academies Trust in 2016, praised the calm caring atmosphere at the ‘reading’ school.

Kate Cleaver, Principal at Ecton Village Primary Academy, said: “Securing an Ofsted rating of ‘good’ for Ecton Village Primary Academy is a significant achievement for the school and the wider community. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful children, parents, staff and directors.

"We are delighted to receive this excellent report; it really captures the quality of education our pupils receive every day. As a staff, we remain focused, determined and ambitious in our pursuit to achieve an exceptional level of education for our children.”

Ofsted inspectors, who judged the academy to be ‘good’ in all five areas of the inspection framework, praised leaders for ‘leading their subjects well’ and explained that ‘subject leaders have received high quality leadership training and support from the trust.’

The report noted that one pupil ‘spoke for many’ when they described the school as a ‘great community saying ‘even though we are a small school – we are a big family’.

Staff members’ strong subject knowledge was praised and the inspection team were very positive about the work the academy carries out supporting parents.

Inspectors suggested further focus on monitoring and evaluation all aspects of the new curriculum to fully meet pupils’ learning needs.

Efforts also need to continue to ensure good attendance by some pupils who ‘do not attend school as often as they should’.

Rob Hardcastle, chief executive officer at Hatton Academies Trust, said: “This positive report provides a clear statement regarding the high standard of education provided by all who work at Ecton Village Primary Academy.

"Directors and staff have prioritised long term sustainable change and it is right that Ofsted have recognised the impact of this approach. I have no doubt all who work at Ecton will continue their journey to achieve educational excellence for every pupil.”