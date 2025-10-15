'Immense sadness' as Higham Ferrers pre-school to close after 58 years

Alpha Pre-School in Higham Ferrers will close for good on October 24, bringing an end to its time in the town after 58 years.

Alpha Pre-School in Westfield Terrace, Higham Ferrers, provides early education for children aged two, three and four.

But sadly it will leave its spot in Higham Ferrers next Friday, at the beginning of the October half-term.

A statement from the pre-school reads: “It is with immense sadness that we must confirm that Alpha Pre-School will be closing its doors for the last time on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Alpha Pre-School in Higham Ferrers celebrated its 40th anniversary in October 2007

“After 58 years it has unfortunately become unrealistic to continue running as a charity. Basic government funding sadly no longer covers the wages, rent, insurance, and cost to renew equipment, along with ever-increasing day-to-day running costs.

"Despite our best efforts we are still barely breaking even.

“We are sure that you can appreciate that this has not been a decision we have made lightly. Despite all attempts to make it work, the pre-school is no longer financially viable.”

Alpha Pre-School is a charity-run pre-school that has been looking after children from the Higham Ferrers and Rushden area, having been graded as good in all areas by Ofsted inspectors three years ago.

The school in West Terrace, Higham Ferrers will close on Friday, October 24

The statement from the pre-school, posted to Facebook yesterday evening (October 14) adds: “All the parents of children who currently attend Alpha Pre-School have been personally notified of the closure, and we shall continue to operate as normal until our final session on Friday 24th October 2025.

“We appreciate each and every person who has participated in our 58 year journey, whether as a member of the staff or committee, or as a parent, fundraiser or volunteer – we couldn’t have made it this far without you, but sadly we now have to say goodbye.”

Janet Ward, 72, has been at the pre-school for 45 years and expressed her sadness at the closure.

She said: “We’re completely gutted over the fact that we will have to shut, but expenses outweigh the income.

"It’s the same for a lot of small settings like us.

"We have struggled on doing the best we can and it’s come to this, over the years things have changed a lot. Myself, Sarah and Laura kept going for as long as we could.

"Over the years we have had a lot of parents and we always tried to include the parents rather than just getting to know the children. We’ve made friends with a lot of them.

"We would like to thank the parents for supporting us for as long as possible.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time, there have been hard times but we have always got through them. It’s been lovely to watch all the families grow."

Parents, former pupils and locals have been sharing their sadness and support on social media about the forthcoming closure.

One commenter said: “So so sad to hear. We will forever be thankful for all you’ve all done, not just for our children but our family.

“You are all amazing and go over and above to create a family, home from home atmosphere at Alpha. We really hope you are all ok at this sad time.

“We will no doubt see you around on the school run but thank you so much.”

Another added: “This is so sad to hear of this news but totally understandable.

”All my children went through Alpha Pre-School and I would like to say a massive thank you for all you have done for them over the years when they spent their time there.

"Janet you’ve been amazing, so have all the staff whether it’s been past or new ones. Good luck with whatever comes next for you all, you’ll be missed that’s for sure.”