'Immediate' action to be taken following Wellingborough town centre walkabout by community leaders

Removing grafitti from Wellingborough’s multi-storey car park and taking away fly-tipped waste are some of the actions set to be taken following a town centre walkabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civic and community leaders came together for the recent fact-finding visit to see what improvements could be made in Wellingborough town centre.

Leaders from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), Wellingborough Town Council and Wellingborough Wombles took part in last week’s tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the visit, NNC said it will take some immediate actions to remove graffiti from within the Swansgate car park, engage with businesses regarding the appropriate storage of waste and remove fly-tipped material identified on the walk.

Civic and community leaders came together for the walkabout in Wellingborough town centre

Longer term, the council says it will be working with partners to address anti-social behaviour in specific identified locations and is also considering future options for the old market place.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of NNC, said: “It’s really important that we go out on the streets and listen to what people have to say and how we can help them.

"As a council we need to work with our partners so we can support our communities and businesses – it’s exactly why we’re here and we’re committed to doing this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Often, it’s only small changes that are needed to make a very big difference.

"I’m delighted we’re able to make some immediate improvements while also looking to develop further opportunities.”

Similar walks will be scheduled in the coming months, but people can also report environmental problems online at anytime.