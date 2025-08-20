'Immediate' action to be taken following Wellingborough town centre walkabout by community leaders
Civic and community leaders came together for the recent fact-finding visit to see what improvements could be made in Wellingborough town centre.
Leaders from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), Wellingborough Town Council and Wellingborough Wombles took part in last week’s tour.
Following the visit, NNC said it will take some immediate actions to remove graffiti from within the Swansgate car park, engage with businesses regarding the appropriate storage of waste and remove fly-tipped material identified on the walk.
Longer term, the council says it will be working with partners to address anti-social behaviour in specific identified locations and is also considering future options for the old market place.
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of NNC, said: “It’s really important that we go out on the streets and listen to what people have to say and how we can help them.
"As a council we need to work with our partners so we can support our communities and businesses – it’s exactly why we’re here and we’re committed to doing this.
"Often, it’s only small changes that are needed to make a very big difference.
"I’m delighted we’re able to make some immediate improvements while also looking to develop further opportunities.”
Similar walks will be scheduled in the coming months, but people can also report environmental problems online at anytime.