Images released of fancy new gym and spa planned for Kettering's Hanwood Park

An artist's impression showing the proposed outdoor pool. Credit: David Lloyd Leisure and Hanwood Park LLP

Plans have been submitted for a new David Lloyd gym in Hanwood Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images have been released showing a first peek at the proposed designs for a popular gym group coming to Kettering.

David Lloyd Clubs has submitted its plans to build a health, racquets and wellness club at Hanwood Park, subject to the leisure complex receiving planning permission from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC). The company has operated for more than 40 years and owns 104 clubs in the UK, with some 750,000 members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed sports and leisure facilities would be located on the new Kettering estate off Hanwood Park Avenue, near junction 10 of the A14.

An artist's impression showing the proposed outdoor pool and terrace bar area. Credit: David Lloyd Leisure and Hanwood Park LLP

Proposals for the site include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a luxury spa retreat and garden, four exercise studio spaces, an indoor sports hall, padel courts and tennis facilities. The large gym and studio facilities, with a proposed 100 to 120 stations, are located at the first-floor level to provide better privacy for users.

Other amenities include a series of lounge rooms and terraces, changing facilities, and kids’ play areas. The site will also have its own parking area at the front of the building, providing 234 dedicated car spaces.

Residents were invited to a public exhibition event on the plans in January. The leisure company reported feedback on the proposals was overwhelmingly positive, with 97.6 per cent of respondents stating that they supported the leisure plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant wrote in its planning statement: “The proposals will also contribute to the Borough’s projected demand for new sporting facilities and sport provision and will aim to provide members with the opportunity to focus on improving their mental well-being and health, helping to positively meet current and future member demands and needs.

An artist's impression showing the proposed design of the David Lloyds centre, off Hanwood Park Avenue. Credit: David Lloyd Leisure and Hanwood Park LLP

“As demonstrated nationally at their portfolio of Clubs, David Lloyd continuously manage, maintain and upgrade their Clubs in response to member needs and the changing attitudes and approaches towards sport/physical activity.”

According to the plans, the leisure complex would be open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 11pm, with reduced opening hours of 7am to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays. Developers have also stated that the facility would create 100 full time jobs once open.

The proposed development falls within the existing outline planning permission for the wider Hanwood Park masterplan which earmarked the land for an employment/ leisure zone. Once complete, the estate will provide thousands of new homes along with other amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalised plans are now out for another round of consultation with NNC. Anyone wanting to make comments has until April 19 to write to the council. A target decision date for the gym, pool and spa complex has been set for the start of June.