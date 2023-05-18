News you can trust since 1897
Image of Oundle pubgoer released as police say he may be witness in assault case

The victim received facial injuries

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 18th May 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Do you recognise this man who may be able to help police investigating an assault in The Ship Inn, OundleDo you recognise this man who may be able to help police investigating an assault in The Ship Inn, Oundle
Detectives investigating a serious assault at and Oundle pub have released an CCTV image of man who they believe may have information which could help their enquiry.

Officers say that the incident happened in May last year at The Ship Inn in West Street.

As a result of the assault, the victim is believed to have been briefly knocked unconscious and sustained significant facial injuries.

Now, a year on, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We appreciate this image is not of a high quality, however officers are hoping that the person in the photo may recognise themselves, or someone who knows the man will, and are asking them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows who the man is, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000312859.