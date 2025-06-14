'I'm speechless after King's Birthday honour' says Northamptonshire Police volunteer

A Northamptonshire Police volunteer with a ‘can-do’ attitude has been recognised in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List for her outstanding contribution to public service.

Henny Cameron began her volunteering career at Northamptonshire Police in January 2012, following her retirement from a police staff role in the Force’s IT department.

Since then, she has put in countless hours in the name of public service, always brightening up a room with her can-do attitude, and making a positive difference to the lives of thousands of children across the county.

Henny is most known for her work in the organisation of the annual County Schools' Challenge - a partnership project run across secondary schools in Northamptonshire, which helps thousands of pupils learn about important social issues while teaching them invaluable skills.

As part of the challenge, students are given a social problem and must come up with proposed solutions before competing for funding from the Office of the Police & Fire Crime Commissioner to bring their proposals to life.

In the past five years, themes have included Road Safety, Knife Crime, Violence Against Women & Girls & Internet Safety, with the winners designing apps, books, graffiti art and games.

Teachers describe the Challenge as an important way to encourage young people to discuss a serious subject in a safe environment, while empowering students to be creative, develop their public speaking skills, and feel as though they can make a difference.

In her time as a volunteer, Henny has been the driving force behind the Challenge - communicating and designing the support resources for more than 30 schools and 4,000 students annually, liaising with key partners and co-ordinating all the programme events, trophies and fun activities for the children such as tours of emergency services’ vehicles.

Throughout the year, she also liaises with the winning school to help their idea come to life.

Sam Letts, head of Year at Huxlow Academy in Irthlingborough, said: “From the moment I met Henny, I was amazed by her commitment, dedication and work ethic for a cause that clearly mattered dearly to her.

“The amount of time, hard work and effort she has put in over the past decade without being paid a penny shows what a truly wonderful character she is and her impact on the Northamptonshire community should be recognised as helping educate young people is the way to make things better in our modern society.

“I also feel truly lucky to have worked with Henny as she gave me a great opportunity to develop myself personally and professionally.”

James Allen, Citizenship Lead at The Duston School, said: “Henny’s superb interpersonal, organisational and administrative skills have been at the centre of the success of the County Schools’ Challenge initiative in Northamptonshire over many years now, and she is fully deserving of any recognition that she receives.”

Henny also volunteers for the Northants Safer Roads’ Alliance group throughout the year by organising Driver Roadshows for young people and mature drivers that aim to keep these vulnerable age groups driving safely for longer.

She also takes part in role playing scenarios for student officer training sessions, playing either a victim or a suspect.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “The County Schools’ Challenge has inspired thousands of children over the years to believe in themselves and this would not have been possible without Henny.

“She is the backbone of this project and without her commitment it would not have been so successful. I hope she never underestimates how much of an important member of our policing family she is and how much of a positive difference her dedication to public service has had on people’s lives.

“Since she started in her volunteering role over 13 years ago, Henny has clocked up nearly 6000 volunteer hours. The enthusiasm and commitment she demonstrates is endless and she is fully deserving of this British Empire Medal.

“It’s an absolute honour to have her working as a volunteer for us here at Northamptonshire Police.”

Henny said: “I am overwhelmed but very honoured to have received the British Empire Medal.

“I really enjoy co-ordinating the annual County Schools’ Challenge and seeing the young people involved grow in confidence every year as the competition progresses.

“Their enthusiasm and creativity always blows me away and it’s fantastic to be a part of their journey.

“I was quite shocked to receive this award if I am being honest. I love volunteering here at Northamptonshire Police and to have my work recognised in this way has left me slightly speechless.”