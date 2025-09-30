'I'm only 27 and endometriosis pain left me in agony, in hospital, and off work for months.' Why one Corby woman started a support group to help others like her

A Corby woman who has been left debilitated by severe endometriosis is sharing her story in a new support group to help others in her position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

India Power, a business studies teacher who grew up in Corby, has suffered with endometriosis for years and has had to pay for her own private treatment just to secure a diagnosis.

She’s been repeatedly admitted to hospital and as been prescribed morphine to tackle the agony the illness has left her in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s just 27, but is now facing the possibility of maybe never having her own family because of the treatment she has had to undergo.

India Power from Corby has started her own online endometriosis support group. Images: Imdia Power / NW

Now India is trying to help others by providing online support through a Tik Tok page – Indwithendo – and a Facebook support group called Womb Warriors.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, often on other pelvic organs. It can cause ongoing intense pain and in extreme cases, infertility.

India’s issues started with painful and irregular periods when she was still in primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was 20, India started getting regular urinary tract infections and spent her life going backwards and forwards to Corby 8-8.

"They just kept giving me antibiotics,” she said.

She was referred by her GP for an MRI scan and was diagnosed with acute kidney damage and put on long-term antibiotics. But she was still getting recurrent UTIs and increasingly painful periods. She was put on multiple forms of contraception, but nothing helped.

“I’ve tried them all. The mini pill, oestrogen only, you name it,” she said.

Aged 24 she decided to come off all contraception but then the pelvic pain worsened, and her periods were lasting 10 days and coming every two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of February last year India was in so much pain that she had to take nearly five months off work.

"During that time I went into hospital with the pain,” she said. India was given morphine for the pain but various scans were inconclusive,

“I was off work and in agony so I decided to go and see a gynaecologist privately,” she said.

Finally, after years of pain, the medic told India she thought she had endometriosis and that the only way to formally diagnose it was with a laparoscopy. But the NHS waiting list was a year long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India was told she needed to try Zoladex, which reduces the amount of testosterone in the body and stops periods, putting the body into temporary menopause. But while having her first injection, India discovered from the nurse administering it that it can cause permanent menopause.

"She asked me how I found the egg freezing,” said India.

"And I said ‘what’? because I hadn’t had any eggs frozen. She said I’d be fine but it’s been 15 months since I stopped the Zoladex now and my periods have not returned.

"My gynaecologist has since told me my uterine lining is thin and I’m not releasing eggs. It’s been difficult to come to terms with that.

"The mental aspect is horrible. I’m struggling because a lot of my friends are at the point where they’re getting pregnant and of course I’m so happy for them but they don’t want to tell me because they know what I’m going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like a failure as a woman. I’d only been married for six months before I got my diagnosis. Thankfully my husband is incredibly supportive but I still worry that I might never be able to have kids.”

The Zoladex provided limited help to India, and after being told last January that she’d have to wait until October for a laparoscopy, India took out a loan and paid £4,500 to have the procedure privately. During the procedure, the surgeon found endometriosis in several places including her pelvic wall, close to her sciatic nerve and on an ovarian ligament. Doctors were able to remove some of the endometriosis and she was later told that if she had waited any longer, she would have lost the ovary.

Since schools returned in September India has only been able to work for five days and has been admitted to hospital three times in agony.

"There’s not a lot of education on endo for GPs and you can often feel very alone,” said India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searching for support, she decided to take her story to social media and has received an overwhelming response.

"I’ve went on to TikTok and started a Facebook group for local women with endometriosis, PCOS and Adenomyosis so we can offer each other some support,” she said.

“People just started posting their own stories and it’s just been so great to talk to other people. It’s good to know there are others going through the same thing.

"We’re going to try to get a meeting space so we can meet up and talk and just get some support from one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I can’t live with this pain for the rest of my life. Suicide rates among women with endo are very high and a quarter of sufferers have thought about taking their own lives.

"Mentally it’s so tough. I constantly feel guilt about not being at work and being in bed.”

India now faces more surgery as doctors try to help her manage her symptoms.

For many women, the pain comes to an end at menopause. Others, often as a last resort, choose to have a hysterectomy which can help stop symptoms.

If you’re suffering with endometriosis, PCOS or Adenomyosis, you can join India on TikTok here or on Facebook here.