A woman whose memories stretch 98 years from her time as a cheeky toddler to a surprise party to celebrate her 100th birthday says she can’t believe her age.

Barbara Deacon, who now lives in Rothwell, was convinced that she wouldn’t live beyond 47 – the age her father died – but she’s outstripped him by 53 years.

Married to her husband Eddie for 73 years, the couple, who settled in Desborough, had three children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Still cooking for herself and going for a daily walk, she puts her long life down to her upbringing and healthy lifestyle.

Barbara Deacon with her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla/UGC

She said: “I can’t believe I’m flipping a hundred! I didn’t think I’d make it past 47. I had heart surgery in 2004, a new valve they said it would give me about about five years. That was 20 years ago.”

Born in St Albans, Barbara’s first memory was when her mother was trying to avoid the rent man. Then aged about two, Barbara was put in the coal cellar while her mum hid in the outside loo. The next week when the rent collector returned, her mum apologised for not being at home.

Barbara said: “We kids were told to be quiet. I was put in the coal shed. The next week mum said she had been out but I said ‘no you weren’t, you were in the lavvy.”

Her next childhood memory was being knocked over by a butcher’s bike. A policeman carried her home in his arms.

l-r Barbara Deacon and Eddie Deacon celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in January 2010

She said: “I was in a mess and had to go to hospital for x-rays.”

After leaving school Barbara, now living in West London, got a job at the gas and coke company where she worked in the office. One particular signature stood out for its style – the one of Eddie Deacon.

Eddie worked at a different site and when he came to collect some records, it was a cup of tea that changed her life.

She said: “I quite liked his signature. The girls in the office said I should go over and ask him if he wanted a cup of tea. I was very shy then. I asked him and he said ‘yes’.”

It was after Barbara had been off sick from work with the flu that her friends told her they were going ice-skating with the lads from work. She hired some skates and made a skirt.

She said: “I’m not a good skater and I fell over with a bang – then some ‘idiot’ jumped over me and stopped. It was Eddie. He helped me up off the ice – he fell for me!”

When Eddie told her he already had another girlfriend, Barbara gave him an ultimatum – her or Kathleen – he chose Barbara.

In 1942, Eddie was called up into the Royal Artillery. Barbara went to work in an aircraft factory.

She said: “It was hard work. If they needed a part you had to do it.”

D-Day saw Eddie take part in the Normandy Landings, Barbara didn’t know if she would see him ever again. Waiting on the platform for the first troops to arrive from Victoria Station, she finally caught a glimpse of Eddie.

With tears of relief in her eyes, she said: “I could see this cheeky face coming down the platform. He said, ‘well have you made the arrangements, didn’t you get the letter?’

"That was the Monday and we got married in church on the Wednesday. It was a whirlwind. We couldn’t have a reception in our house because my grandmother’s furniture from her bombed-out house was there. We had Lyon’s slab cake with runny icing for the wedding cake.”

In 1948, son Alan was born, followed by Pam in 1951 and Shirley in 1956.

After moving around the country for work and retirement, it was meeting a couple from Northamptonshire that brought them to the county.

She said: “We met a couple from Middleton and they suggested we move to the area. We ended up in Desborough.”

Now in a flat – Eddie died seven years ago – she still cooks for herself every day and spends time with her grandchildren.

She said: “My family is the most important thing for me. It’s great, great fun. Pam is absolutely superb in every way.”