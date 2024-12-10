I'm A Celebrity star Rev Richard Coles will be welcomed back to the UK by his Kettering family with a lovely celebratory meal, but his sister-in-law has promised there won’t be any nasty critters or blended animal parts.

The former Finedon vicar overturned the odds when he won the hearts – and votes – of the public and finished third behind WAG Coleen Rooney and McFly musician Danny Jones in the race to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

‘Revvo’ Richard garnered 25 per cent of the final votes, with Coleen polling 33 per cent and King of the Jungle Danny finished top with 41 per cent.

Greeted by his younger brother Will as he left the show, Rev Coles’ sister-in-law Julia is looking forward to seeing the pair return.

I'm A Celebrity Rev Richard Coles, Danny Jones, and Coleen Rooney/ITV

She said: “I can imagine them both saying ‘the boy from Kett’rin’ done good!

"He will always be our ‘king of the jungle’. I think before he went in, he tried to manage all of our expectations by saying that he fully expected to be the first or second camp mate to be voted out, so from that point on he was a winner for us all."

Julia, a keen cold water swimmer, has been surprised by her brother-in-law’s bravery. They had a brief chat after his exit on Sunday.

I'm A Celebrity Rev Richard Coles with brother Will /ITV

She said: “I expressed surprise that he hadn’t squealed when bathing in the pond – as when we were on holiday he squealed like a baby getting into the sea. He assured me he was in the pond on a frequent basis so I am hoping I can persuade him to do some cold water swimming with me.

"We’re all meeting up at the weekend for a meal and there won’t be a camel’s anus, blended cockroach or vomit apple in sight.”

Since leaving the jungle, Rev Coles has been enjoying the comforts of a luxury hotel staying at a resort with other campmates.