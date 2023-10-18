Illegal tobacco and non-compliant vapes valued at £24,000 seized in raids at four Rushden premises last month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ongoing operation tackling the illegal importation and sale of goods across North Northants saw the seizure of 111 packets of hand rolling tobacco, 866 packets of cigarettes and 1,042 non-compliant vapes last month.

In response to an increase in complaints and intelligence, officers from Trading Standards worked with partners at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) Licensing and Northamptonshire Police to inspect four premises in Rushden.

A monetary value totalling approximately £24,541.60 was seized.

Some of the seized items

This figure was reached by taking the average of the resale price for each product; £10,420 in vapes, £3,729.60 in hand rolling tobacco and £10,392 in illegal cigarettes.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration at NNC, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law.

"By working closely with our partners, we can tackle organised crime head on.

"The sale of illegal and illicit items is extremely dangerous for our communities, with these items causing a potentially harmful impact for anyone who purchases them.

"We are pleased to have been able to support this operation.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Here in North Northamptonshire, there is zero tolerance for flouting the law in relation to tobacco products and the links this often has to wider criminality.

"There’s no place for this on our communities. "

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Results like this really show the power of partnership working.

"People often think nothing of buying cheaper goods, particularly in the current climate, but there can be consequences for your health.

“Not only can illicit tobacco be bad for your health, it’s trade also undercuts legitimate businesses and can fund other serious crimes that impact our communities.

"Organised gangs are involved in many different crime types, including the distribution of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

"Tackling these gangs is a priority for us and I would urge anyone with information about those involved in crime to call us on 101, report online via northants.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”