'Iconic and much-loved' Rothwell building on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register 2024

Historic England has today (Thursday) revealed its Heritage at Risk Register 2024, including an iconic building in Rothwell.

The register gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places, helping to ensure they can be protected and continue to be enjoyed in the future.

Sites added to this year’s register include Rothwell Market House in Market Hill.

The Grade I listed Market House in Rothwell was built in 1578 to the designs of William Grumbold for Sir Thomas Tresham who lived in nearby Rushton Hall.

Sir Thomas Tresham was responsible for the construction of other notable buildings in Northamptonshire aside from the Market House in Rothwell.

Grade I listed Rushton Triangular Lodge and grade I listed Lyveden New Bield are looked after by English Heritage and the National Trust respectively.

Left unfinished on Sir Thomas’ death, the Market Hall was completed for use as council chambers and a library in 1895, by celebrated local architect and architectural historian, John Alfred Gotch.

It is now owned and managed by the Rothwell Preservation Trust who are already applying for grant funding for roof replacement and restoration.

Constructed in limestone, with extensive architectural decoration, the building sits under a flat lead covered roof.

The roof is in a poor state of repair and rainwater is leaking into the building causing extensive damage to the interior. This includes the timber ceiling above the council chamber on the first floor that is used by Rothwell Town Council.

Sue Johnson, vice chairman of Rothwell Preservation Trust, the charity dedicated to preserving and restoring historic buildings in Rothwell, said: “Our priority is to replace the roof of this iconic and much-loved building making it watertight so we can open it up further for community use.

"We also want to restore the exterior to its former glory.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Historic England who have given specialist advice and guidance to achieve these aims.”

Latest research shows that the heritage sector in the East Midlands region contributes £3 billion to the economy and employs 46,000 people annually (2022).

In 2023, heritage tourism generated £1.3 billion in spend in the East Midlands and 18 million day visits were made to historic sites in the region.

Historic England works closely with partners and communities across the country to breathe new life into the places that need it most.

This year alone,13 sites have been rescued and their futures secured in the East Midlands – Historic England awarded £800,870 in grants for repairs to 15 sites in the East Midlands during 2023/24.

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

There are also buildings and places which need help.

Over the past year, 21 historic buildings and sites have been added to the Register in the East Midlands because they are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

In total, there are 470 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in the East Midlands in 2024 – eight more than in 2023.

Historic England regional director for the Midlands Louise Brennan said: “Heritage is so important to the East Midlands.

"From our historic cities and towns, to treasured parish churches, windmills, and archaeological monuments, the heritage and character of these places plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy."

And she added: “Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The UK has an abundance of heritage sites across the country that attract tourists and provide jobs in local communities. Many of these are in desperate need of support.

“The Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country.”