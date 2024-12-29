Super slimmer Sarah Delaney has lost more than five stone. Image: Submitted

A Kettering woman has explained how she managed to lose five-and-a-half stone – and counting – despite working in a kitchen all day long.

Sarah Delaney, a self-confessed foodie, worked as a chef in a busy kitchen surrounded by food.

Her weight crept up and her clothes became snug.

And one day, while on holiday in South Africa as she struggled to clamber in and out of the safari jeep, she decided something had to change.

Sarah Delaney decided to go on a diet after struggling on a safari holiday. Image: Sarah Delaney

She said: “I’d been fed up of being overweight for many years, throughout my 20’s, 30’s and 40’s in fact and decided that my 50’s and beyond would be different.” Having tried various short fix diets, Sarah decided she needed to break some lifelong habits and adopt something that she could sustain forever. But as she spent her days cooking for other people and her spare time indulging her love of travel and food, Sarah had struggled to find a plan that worked for her (and included the odd glass of wine!)

A friend suggested Slimming World and having checked online, Sarah, who lives in Grafton Underwood near Kettering, went along to her local group one Friday morning armed with her 12-week Slimming World referral.

She said: “Taking a deep breath and walking through the doors was so nerve wracking but I was soon put at ease when I realised that the room was full of all different kinds of people from all walks of life, young people, older people, males and females of all different shapes and sizes but all with a common goal, to lose weight.

“I couldn’t believe how friendly everyone was, nobody judged anyone else, just supported each other. There were loads of tips and advice from the whole group and it seemed that everyone had a smile on their face whatever the result at the scales had been. Everyone was willing everyone else to do well and left full of enthusiasm and with loads of ideas for the week ahead.” Sarah decided to go home after group and spend an hour reading through her books and planning for the week ahead before going shopping for her weekly food.

She said: “It was surprisingly straight forward and I was amazed at how much I could eat! I loved being able to adapt some of my favourite dishes by swapping some high syn ingredients such as double cream for low fat versions like Quark and enjoying a slimmed down version of the recipe. I had homemade burgers with cheese and Slimming World chips, yummy curries and even my homemade version of a doner kebab.” Sarah lost four pounds at her very first weigh-in and since then she has gone on to lose five-and-a-half stone, with her own chosen target weight now in sight. Along the way she often won Slimmer of the Week and in 2024 she was delighted to be voted Woman of the Year at her group. “I still enjoy the occasional takeaway and meal out, I use my Syns for these and choose more carefully than I would have done in the past,” she said.

"I really stop and think about how much I want something and if it’s worth using my Syns for. Sometimes it is and I l make it fit into the plan, but sometimes I decide it isn’t and choose a free food alternative.”

Now Sarah has begun running and is looking forward to doing a half marathon with her husband in April.

She said: “I’ve got so much more confidence now and a ‘can-do’ attitude to life! I hated any form of exercise before but, told myself that once I’d lost two stone, I’d start the Couch to 5K programme which I did last October.

"I graduated at Christmas and now run three times a week which I love. In April my husband and I are doing a half marathon to raise funds for Reverse Rett. My niece has Rett syndrome and I’m so proud to be able to join a team in raising funds to help her and other sufferers. If anyone had ever told me that one day I’d take on something like this, I’d have laughed at them. But Slimming World has given me the courage to grab all the opportunities that come my way.

"It really has given me a new lease of life and I’m now so excited about the future.” Inspired by her own success at Slimming World, Sarah has now trained to become a consultant herself.

She said: “I can’t think of any better way to embrace my love of food optimising and everything Slimming World has to offer than helping others achieve their dream weight.” Sarah’s groups will be running in Thrapston at the Baptist Church, St. Pauls Gardens, Thrapston, NN14 4FE, on Wednesdays at 5.30pm and 7pm, and Fridays at 9.30am.