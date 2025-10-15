"I put love and care into everything I make" says Corby baker who has turned her midlife crisis into a thriving business

A Corby baker is celebrating after turning ‘a bit of a midlife crisis’ into a thriving business where every order still gives her a buzz.

When Corby resident Jo Littler woke up one morning and decided it was ‘now or never,’ she had no idea that a year later she would be running a growing bakery business from her own kitchen.

After decades in the catering industry preparing savoury meals, Jo made the bold decision to follow her life-long love of baking and launched Jo’s Bakeaways, a home-based bakery in Corby.

Now celebrating its first anniversary, the business has built a loyal following for its beautifully crafted cakes, traybakes and treat boxes all hand-made by Jo herself.

Jo said: “I guess you could say I had a bit of a midlife crisis.

“I woke up one day and decided it was time to give it a go.

"I had always wanted to bake professionally but was never brave enough.

"It has been hard work, but I am proud of what I have built and how far I have come.”

Jo has spent the past year balancing creativity with the practical side of running a business, from social media and accounts to recipe testing and customer communication.

Supported by her husband Paul and her mum, Jo says she has learned more than she ever imagined and the process has helped rebuild her confidence after years of self-doubt.

Jo said: “Over the years my confidence was knocked so many times that I wanted to give up.

“But each day I remind myself that I can create something amazing.

"Every order still gives me a buzz because every cake is unique. I put love and care into everything I make, from the moment I receive the enquiry to the handover.”

Jo’s Bakeaways caters for all occasions, including birthday and wedding cakes, as well as gluten-free and vegan bakes.

She has recently started taking her business out into the community, running her first market stall at the Corby Community Shed this autumn, a milestone she describes as a big step forward.

Jo said: “I was so nervous.

"But seeing people stop, smile and ask about my cakes made it all worth it.”

Looking ahead, Jo is expanding her offering with monthly pay day treat boxes, which are launching at the end of October, and a Christmas range running from December 12 to 22 featuring cookies, doughnuts, Christmas tree brownies and gingerbread shortbread.

Jo’s day typically begins early with a coffee and careful preparation.

She buys ingredients fresh for each order and prefers not to rush the process.

She said: “I always bake in the mornings to let the kitchen cool before decorating.

“The last thing you want is buttercream in a warm kitchen.”

As she moves into her second year in business, Jo’s ambition is to make Jo’s Bakeaways her full-time job.

She said: “I would love to grow my customer base and keep learning.

“I am proud of what I have achieved and excited to see what 2026 brings.”

For more information, visit josbakeaways.co.uk.