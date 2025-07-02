Rushden local Stanley Sharp, known as Stan, celebrated turning 100 in style.

Stan of Townsend Court in Rushden was lucky enough to have two parties to celebrate, one at the Townsend Court communal lounge with friends and neighbours and another in London with guests from across the globe, including the USA, Canada and Russia as well as the UK.

Commenting on how he felt to be reaching this milestone, Stan said: “Surprised! I don’t know where the years have gone.

"I only realised how old I was when my daughter became a pensioner herself.”

Stan celebrating his 100th birthday and Stan (second from left) on VE Day 1925 in Copenhagen

Stan grew up in South London where he and his older brother enjoyed playing football in the street, with Stan remembering they were always ‘trying not to break the neighbour’s windows.’

Stan was a competitive sportsman, excelling at football, cricket and golf.

He was awarded a bursary to the prestigious Dulwich College, though couldn’t take it up due to his parents’ financial situation.

Despite the missed opportunity, Stan continued to progress and became a chartered account, subsequently starting his own practice and employing a team of staff.

He married his wife Eve in 1953 and they were happily married for 66 years until she sadly died in 2019, two years after they moved to Townsend Court together.

Stan and Eve had three children who now have families of their own – Stan is the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Recalling memories of a life well-lived, Stan tells of being presented with a cricket bat signed in-person by the legendary England batsman Jack Hobbs after winning a local cricket competition.

During the War, Stan was a radar operator on HMS Devonshire, where among other things, his ship escorted the King of Norway to safety.

Stan celebrating his 100th birthday

Of his time in the war, Stan focuses on happier memories, including entering a football competition: “It started in Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, and the final was played in Australia. Our ship won – I still have the medal.”

On what his life looks like at 100, Stan enjoys crosswords with his daughter, though confesses: “We occasionally have to consult Alexa for the answer.”

He also enjoys pub lunches and family gatherings.

He credits moving to Townsend Court, a McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development in Rushden, with helping him lead a more relaxed life, saying: “I’m closer to family and enjoy the company of other residents, the events, and meals in the restaurant, it takes away the worry of the upkeep of a large house and garden.”

Stan with his 100th birthday card from HRH King Charles

On the secret to reaching such a special milestone, Stan said: “Taking an interest in the news and sports and trying to keep up with modern technology where I can.”

And on the most important invention of his lifetime?

He said: “Not the calculator – I could always add up more quickly! The TV allows you to see the world without travelling, giving endless learning opportunities for my era.”

And his best advice for the younger generation?

Stan said: “Save as much as you can for your first home, and send your wife flowers often.”

