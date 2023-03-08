'I need your help' says Mother Christmas as race is on to help annual Easter egg campaign for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s Mother Christmas has appealed for Northamptonshire residents’ help to make sure children in need have an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Retired social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette Walsh, dedicates hours organising a Christmas gift appeal for the county's most needy children.

In the spring she becomes the Easter Bunny with a cracking annual appeal to provide chocolate treats for vulnerable young people.

Jeanette Walsh with Tom Barry

But a slow start to her campaign to smash last year’s total – 7,348 Easter eggs – needs a chocolate boost from generous locals.

She said: “Last year you helped us smash our Easter egg target of 5,000, that meant that some children got two but I would love to double that this year. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could help all children and young people get two?

"That’s where the generous businesses and residents of Northamptonshire come in – we need your help to supply Easter eggs to all our disadvantaged children, children in care, and our Leaving Care teams right across the county.”

Jeanette has already received hundreds of eggs from Shoosmiths Solictors and Tesco Extra in Kettering.

Jeanette Walsh at Tesco in Kettering

A Shoosmiths spokesman said: “We have been a long-standing supporter of the collection, with our team doing their bit and donating 125 large Easter eggs this year.

“It is a fantastic initiative, with Jeanette bringing together companies and individuals united in their support of disadvantaged young people in the region.”

Jeanette added: "Children from disadvantaged families deserve to have a little treat. If we can provide an Easter egg that's a few more pounds that can be spent on essentials in this cost of living crisis."

You can drop off Easter eggs at Nando’s in Northampton, Kettering, Rushden Lakes, Corby and Rugby (Elliot’s field retail park).