Hunt for woman with links to Rushden after house break-in
A house Rushden was broken into in August
A woman with links to Rushden is being sought by Northamptonshire Police
They are eager to find 40-year-old Susan Simon, who has links to the Rushden area.
A spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to Simon in connection with an allegation of burglary following a break-in at a property in Rushden on August 21 this year.
Anyone who sees Simon, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.