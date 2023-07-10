Police have appealed for witnesses

Dog walkers and pedestrians who may have seen an incident near Barton Seagrave have been urged to contact the police.

A man and a woman had been walking their small white dog with tan patches and floppy ears on a footpath between Cranford Road and Emerson Court at about 2.50pm on Friday (July 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An incident involving another dog, the people with it, and another woman then took place, although police have not released further details about the nature of it.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers are appealing to trace a couple as potential witnesses to a dog-related incident near Barton Seagrave, Kettering.

“The man and woman were walking a small dog on a footpath between Cranford Road and Emerson Court at around 2.50pm on Friday, July 7, when an incident occurred between another dog, the people with it, and a woman on her own.

“The potential witnesses then spoke briefly to the victim before leaving the scene. They are described as in their late 40s and were walking a small white dog with tan patches and floppy ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad