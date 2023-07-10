News you can trust since 1897
Hunt for witnesses of 'dog-related' incident near Barton Seagrave

The incident took place on Friday, July 7
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST
Police have appealed for witnessesPolice have appealed for witnesses
Dog walkers and pedestrians who may have seen an incident near Barton Seagrave have been urged to contact the police.

A man and a woman had been walking their small white dog with tan patches and floppy ears on a footpath between Cranford Road and Emerson Court at about 2.50pm on Friday (July 7).

An incident involving another dog, the people with it, and another woman then took place, although police have not released further details about the nature of it.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers are appealing to trace a couple as potential witnesses to a dog-related incident near Barton Seagrave, Kettering.

“The man and woman were walking a small dog on a footpath between Cranford Road and Emerson Court at around 2.50pm on Friday, July 7, when an incident occurred between another dog, the people with it, and a woman on her own.

“The potential witnesses then spoke briefly to the victim before leaving the scene. They are described as in their late 40s and were walking a small white dog with tan patches and floppy ears.

“The man and woman, or anyone who knows who they might be, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”