Hunt for £30,000 worth of gold bullion coins missing after theft from Northamptonshire town home

Officers investigating the theft of gold coins worth more than £30,000 are appealing for information to help trace them.

The haul from the home in Rock Road, Oundle has been described as 10 1oz gold Britannia bullion coins, and 10 ¼oz gold Britannia bullion coins.

Witnesses to the incident that took place between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, June 18, have been asked to contact Northants Police.

Police would also like anyone who may have been approached by someone selling coins, or who has seen the sale of these coins on social media or elsewhere online to get in touch.

10 1oz gold Britannia bullion coins, and 10 ¼oz gold Britannia bullion coins /Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about the burglary or coins is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/WEc5i and https://orlo.uk/rUIEd

“Please quote the reference number 25000358119 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 36-year-old Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of theft has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.