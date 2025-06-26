Hunt for man wanted in connection with Wellingborough alleged thefts
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Daniel Jones.
He has links to the Wellingborough area and is wanted in connection with alleged thefts in the town.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jones or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/YThzf and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 25000313774 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”