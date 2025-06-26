Hunt for man wanted in connection with Wellingborough alleged thefts

Police are hunting for a man wanted in connection with alleged thefts in Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Daniel Jones.

He has links to the Wellingborough area and is wanted in connection with alleged thefts in the town.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Jones or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

WANTED: 46-year-old Daniel Jones has links to the Wellingborough area

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/YThzf and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000313774 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”