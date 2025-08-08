Hunt after man assaulted and family racially abused in Wellingborough supermarket

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in a Wellingborough supermarket and his family racially abused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Northants Police are appealing for help to identify the man Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in Sainsbury’s in Northampton Road on Wednesday, August 6.

The incident took place between 6pm and 6.30pm when a man racially abused a family as they shopped in the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A verbal exchange then took place, which resulted in the offender assaulting a man with his shopping basket. The man was unharmed, but he and his family were understandably upset by the incident.

Sainsbury's in Northampton Road Wellingborough/Google

“The offender was a white man, aged 40-45 years old, about 5ft 7in and of an average build with short grey hair and grey stubble. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Sainsbury’s and witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist in identifying the offender.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information – please quote incident number 25000462875.