Hundreds of people have added their voices to calls to reject a controversial £1.3m plan to turn a Rothwell green space into a traveller site.

The proposal for land off junction 3 has already resulted in seven Conservative rebels quitting the party in protest, saying they are fed up of being ignored.

And now a new petition to ‘save our green space’ and stop North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) ‘act of environmental vandalism’ has already attracted more than 750 signatures.

Cllr Cedwien Brown (centre) and Cllr Joseph Smyth (right) are among seven Conservatives to have quit the party. They are pictured here at a protest with Cllr Jim Hakewill, a former Conservative who has been an independent councillor for a number of years.

The petition – started by Cllr Cedwien Brown who now sits as an independent councillor – said: “North Northamptonshire Council are planning to concrete over a large part of a precious and environmentally sensitive green space that has been left uncultivated and free from any land maintenance for over 35 years.

"It will affect the lives of many people who use this area for walking. It sits near to junction 3 of the A14 and is green all year round and helps to reduce pollution by absorbing and filtering the particulate matter given off from the constantly busy A14, thereby helping to mitigate climate change.

"Please help us by signing this petition to stop this act of environmental vandalism and to get North Northamptonshire Council to abide by their own decision making process for the Gypsy and Traveller Community in the Local Plan.”

NNC is ploughing ahead with the proposal despite calls to have their decision to include it in their budget reversed.

They’re planning to stump up £1.3m – although the 10-year sum with interest and running costs will be more than £2m – after the project previously failed to be awarded Government funding.

Campaigners say it is a waste of public money that will devastate a wildlife area.

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley), who previously said he was horrified by the plan, said: “This petition makes absolute sense as the choice of location should be the best for those being asked to live there, the best for the environment and the best value for council tax payers.

"All the best locations need to be identified in an open and public debate with decisions being made in public during the proper Local Plan process as this petition demands.”

Others to sign the petition include Claire Wills, who said: “I live near to this site and feel it will destroy a beautiful space for our wildlife and our wellbeing.”

NNC say the traveller site plan is not a ‘done deal’ and that it still has to go through a formal planning process. Currently there are no stopping places for travellers passing through the NNC area. Police have powers to direct traveller groups to go to the temporary stopping place, where they can remain for up to 28 days.