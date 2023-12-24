Hundreds of presents donated at Kettering's Newlands Shopping Centre to children in need
More than 600 gifts have been donated to children living in need in the north Northants area thanks to kind-hearted shoppers.
The presents were given following a Christmas appeal that saw the giving tree at the Newlands Shopping Centre in Kettering covered in tags – each representing a gift.
Run in partnership with Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, Kettering Town Council, North Northants Council and the Newlands, organisers say they are ‘overwhelmed’.
Cllr Scott Edwards, NNC’s lead member for children’s services and operations manager at the Newlands Shopping Centre, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response that this campaign has received.
"It’s amazing to see such generosity at this difficult time, and are truly blessed to have such amazing people here in north Northants.”
The number of gifts is enough for every child in care in north Northants.
Neil Griffin, Newland Shopping Centre manager, said: “This is the first time we have done this and because of the success, we will look for this to continue.
"It really is the magic of Christmas and giving back to our community.”