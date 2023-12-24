News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Hundreds of presents donated at Kettering's Newlands Shopping Centre to children in need

The gifts have been passed on to children in the area
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
Gifts donated to children in North Northants/Newland CentreGifts donated to children in North Northants/Newland Centre
Gifts donated to children in North Northants/Newland Centre

More than 600 gifts have been donated to children living in need in the north Northants area thanks to kind-hearted shoppers.

The presents were given following a Christmas appeal that saw the giving tree at the Newlands Shopping Centre in Kettering covered in tags – each representing a gift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run in partnership with Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, Kettering Town Council, North Northants Council and the Newlands, organisers say they are ‘overwhelmed’.

Most Popular

Cllr Scott Edwards, NNC’s lead member for children’s services and operations manager at the Newlands Shopping Centre, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response that this campaign has received.

"It’s amazing to see such generosity at this difficult time, and are truly blessed to have such amazing people here in north Northants.”

The number of gifts is enough for every child in care in north Northants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Griffin, Newland Shopping Centre manager, said: “This is the first time we have done this and because of the success, we will look for this to continue.

"It really is the magic of Christmas and giving back to our community.”

Related topics:NorthantsKetteringNorth Northants Council