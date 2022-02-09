Hundreds of Northants school pupils told 'stay at home' as Covid hits

Hundreds of students at a Northamptonshire secondary school have been told to 'stay at home' after staffing levels dropped so low that safety could not be guaranteed.

High levels of staff testing positive for Covid as well as teachers having to take off time to care for their own children have depleted the staffing levels at Prince William School in Oundle.

Year groups that have been asked to stay away from school are Years 8 and 9 on Wednesday, February 9, and Years 7 and 9 on Thursday, February 10, and Friday, February,11.

Prince William School, Oundle

A spokesman for East Midlands Academy Trust said: "We have remained open throughout the pandemic for most students and so far this term we have been able to keep safe levels of staffing. But like other schools we are currently dealing with a high number of staff testing positive for Covid.

"There are also staff having to take time off to care for children who have tested positive for Covid. This situation is placing staffing under considerable strain.

“Therefore we have now taken the decision for some year groups to stay at home this week to help manage this situation.