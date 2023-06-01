Hundreds of job opportunities in and around Kettering to be showcased at Tresham recruitment, skills and careers event

A new initiative will be showcasing hundreds of job opportunities in and around Kettering later this month.

The event on June 13 will bring together the biggest and best employers in the area and help potential employees to understand the training pathways which are open to them towards new or more rewarding careers.

North Northamptonshire Council, Jobcentre Plus and Tresham College are putting together the largest event of this kind to have been staged for years.

The event is being held on June 13

More will follow in coming months at the Tresham College Corby and Wellingborough campuses.

Cheryl Needham, head of adult and community learning of Tresham College, said: “This is a really exciting event for employers to meet hundreds of people who are actively seeking opportunities and for people to talk to companies who are looking to invest in new talent.

“Nearly 40 per cent of people are in low-paid work but could develop their skills and step up the promotion ladder with the right encouragement.

"We want to welcome them to meet employers who are looking to help them achieve their full potential.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “The council is a key partner in the recruitment, skills and careers event and is proud to work with Tresham College and Jobcentre Plus.

"As a key local employer, we offer a variety of quality job opportunities for all skills and levels in a trusted organisation that values its staff and customers.

“In addition to this, as the local authority for the key growth area of North Northamptonshire, we provide a wide range of support for our fantastic business community, and are pleased to welcome and work with new businesses of all shapes and sizes, and those that are already well-established in the area.”

Adriano Cicceri, DWP employer adviser, said: “Jobcentre Plus is delighted to be working collaboratively with North Northamptonshire Council and Tresham College to bring this innovative event to our customers and the residents of North Northamptonshire, so supporting the local community.”

Tresham College is part of The Bedford College Group, and will be advertising its own vacancies to visitors as well as talking to employers about training funding which is available for apprenticeships and continuing professional development of staff.

Jobs with North Northamptonshire Council and via Jobcentre Plus will also be promoted to people, together with those from other major employers.