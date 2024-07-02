Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An extra 250 homes have been given the go-ahead by the council on top of the thousands already approved in a new residential development on the outskirts of Wellingborough.

The full application, submitted by applicant Mr L Padimore, sought to gain permission for the homes, public open space and associated infrastructure within the Glenvale Park sustainable urban extension (SUE) to the north of the town.

The 10.5 hectare site is located adjacent to the A509 Niort Way and is enveloped on three sides by the SUE.

Plans show the estate will comprise a variety of one to five-bed units, 50 of which will be delivered as ‘affordable’ dwellings.

Building has already started on the Glenvale Park development and some homes have been moved in to. Credit: Google Streetview

Homes will have their own designated parking spaces or garages and stretches of dedicated parallel parking spaces have been left for visitors.

A public park and gardens, community orchard and play areas will also be provided on-site.

The neighbourhood lies outside of the outline planning permission granted for the 3,265 homes in Glenvale Park, bringing the total of houses in the northern Wellingborough extension up to a possible 3,515.

The entire development is also set to deliver retail and commercial facilities, primary schools and nurseries and a neighbourhood centre alongside the proposed housing.

Blueprints for the approved 250 home neighbourhood. Taken from planning application. Credit: Mr L Padimore

Permission was first granted in 2010 and the initial phases of the estate have already been built, welcoming new people into the area.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved plans on July 1, subject to a Section 106 agreement, which covers financial contributions to various amenities and services including healthcare, the fire service, libraries, schools, public transport and sports and leisure facilities.