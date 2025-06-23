Hundreds of free pizzas to be handed out as takeaway franchise opens 110th store in Kettering

Hundreds of free pizzas will be handed out by a takeaway franchise when it opens in Kettering.

Caprinos Pizza will open its 110th store in Rockingham Road on Wednesday (June 25) with gratis giveaways between 5pm and 6pm.

As well as free food, the brand will celebrate the opening of its new Kettering store with ‘significant discounts’ during its first week, with ‘innovative high-quality pizzas’ from just £3.

Located at 52 Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 8JT free pizzas will be offered to walk-in customers between 5pm and 6pm.

Gul Nawaz and Khalil Rehman, co-founders of Caprinos Pizza, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our first customers through the doors and serve our delicious pizzas to a new audience. With our local franchisee, the new store is poised to become a vital part of the local community, showcasing our commitment to innovative flavours, quality, and affordability.”

Customers will be able to try Caprinos’ ‘innovative flavour combinations’ including the brand’s recently-launched ‘hot honey pesto pizza’ alongside their ‘Asian classic mix with tandoori chicken, vegetarian supreme, and Caprinos special with tandoori chicken and spicy beef.

Caprinos’ menu, which is fully halal, also includes sides, loaded fries, wraps, salads, desserts, and milkshakes.

After 6pm, Caprinos will also be offering 50 per cent off all pizzas for delivery and collection on June 25 to June 26, enabling customers to purchase a medium pizza from just £3.

This will be followed by a 25 per cent discount on delivery and collection from June 27 to 29.

Gul Nawaz and Khalil Rehman added: “We can’t wait to introduce Caprinos to local consumers and are confident it will soon become the go-to spot for pizza lovers in Kettering.”

To order, visit www.caprinospizza.co.uk.