Hundreds of banned single use vapes seized from Wellingborough shop

Hundreds of illegal disposable vapes have been seized from a Wellingborough shop following a joint operation by the town’s neighbourhood policing team and Trading Standards.

Spot checks were carried out at three town centre shops on Tuesday (June 24) following the introduction of the Government’s ban on the sale of single use vapes which came into force earlier this month.

From June 1, retailers can only supply reusable vapes, which must have a rechargeable battery or a replaceable coil, and the ability to be refilled.

The Government introduced the regulations because single use vape products are deemed to contribute to plastic pollution and are a potential fire risk when they end up in landfill sites due to their lithium batteries.

These banned single use vapes were seized at a shop in Wellingborough (Credit: Northants Police)

Although two of the shops were compliant with the new regulations, 1,734 disposable vapes were seized along with a packet of illegal imported cigarettes from a retail premises in Market Street.

On this occasion, the premises occupier was given advice, however under the new legislation premises found to be flouting the law will receive future follow up inspections.

PC Kyle Jones, of Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Overall it was good to see that most of the retailers visited were fully compliant with the new laws.

“However, we will continue to keep working with our partners at Trading Standards and our licensing colleagues, on operations like this to help keep our communities safe from harm in whatever form it takes.

“Action like this wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the public, and we encourage people to report any information or concerns to us.”

Anyone wishing to share intelligence or suspicions about criminal activity like this can report non-emergency crime to 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Reports can also be made to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or using the online form.