Hundreds line streets of West Northants as Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain sprints through county and into town centre

West Northamptonshire proudly welcomed the historic event on Saturday (September 7) as the superstars of the cycling world headed to the county as part of the 20th edition of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race.

18 of the world’s top cycling teams, including the likes of double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel, double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe (both Soudal Quick-Step) and Olympic mountain biking star Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) were all at start line at the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus, for the penultimate stage of the 2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men.

As well as hosting the free-to-attend professional race, West Northamptonshire Council and the University of Northampton welcomed fans with a range of free events and activities for all the family throughout the day.

The race started at 11am before they hit the roads of Northamptonshire with a rolling road block along the way.

The route took the riders from UoN to Nobottle, Whilton Locks, Newham Hill, Preston Capes, Blakesley, Helmdon, Thorpe Mandeville, Byfield, Hellidon, Welton, West Haddon, Naseby, Harrington and Holcot before the sprint finish to Derngate.

Residents in all the villages cheered as the cyclists made there way through.

The race came into Northampton via Abington Park and Billing Road before the final leg into Derngate with a podium ceremony for winner Paul Magnier who finished the 149.6km loop in just over three hours.

A spokesperson for The Tour of Britain said: “For the first time ever, Northampton played host to a stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, and it did not disappoint!”

A spokesperson for West Northants Council said: “What a fantastic day! Thank you to everyone who came out and showed your support for some truly world class cycling here in #WestNorthants We hope you had a great time.”

