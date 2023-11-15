Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people from the local community came together in Wellingborough this weekend to enjoy the vibrant sounds, flavours and colours of Diwali in one of the biggest devotional celebrations across Northamptonshire.

The ‘festival of lights’ marks the start of a new year on the Hindu calendar, celebrating the spiritual victory of good over evil, and while it’s celebrated around the world, people came from all over to attend the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road.

Sarue Mistry, a volunteer at the temple, said: “Diwali and the Hindu New Year bring values of goodwill, charity and harmony across communities in the UK.

People from all over came to Wellingborough to celebrate the new year

"As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heart-warming to bring some festive joy and smiles to the people of Wellingborough and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

The Diwali festivities included a ceremony to bless business owners, families and students with righteous prosperity and success.

The celebrations also feature the ‘Annakut’, a festival where people bring offerings to contribute to a mountain of food. In Wellingborough, this consisted of hundreds of dishes, artistically arranged as an offering of the first meal of the New Year made in thanksgiving to God.

Cllr Ken Harrington, president of Wellingborough Royal British Legion, also joined the Diwali celebrations.