Hundreds gather at Kettering ceremony to honour late Queen and proclaim new King

Hundreds of residents have gathered in town centres across the county to hear the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III.

A ceremony in Northamptonshire’s county town on the steps of saints of All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (September 11) at 1pm, heralded the start of the roll-out of the official news.

The message was passed to the town councils with announcements across North Northamptonshire.

In Kettering, town mayor Cllr Keli Watts was joined by members of the town council, unitary councillors and representatives of the civic church – St Peter and St Paul.

After paying tribute to Her Late Majesty, Elizabeth II, Cllr Watts read the proclamation before leading the shout of ‘God save the King’.

Those assembled sang the national anthem, sometimes stumbling over the unfamiliar words, followed by a rousing three cheers.

People then laid flowers and wreaths outside the council offices.

1. The proclamation of King Charles III in Kettering Cllr Keli Watts, Mayor of Kettering makes the proclamation Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2. The proclamation of King Charles III in Kettering Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts is lead into the market place by mace-bearer Martin Lewis Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3. The proclamation of King Charles III in Kettering Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts with deputy Lord Lt of Northants Adrian Pryce Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4. The proclamation of King Charles III in Kettering Kettering town and unitary councillors pay their respects Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales