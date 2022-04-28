Hundreds enjoy charity's centenary celebration at Irthlingborough adventure centre

A charity kicked off its year of centenary celebrations with an open day at their Irthlingborough adventure centre.

The Frontier Centre is run by Christian charity Rock UK and has been offering outward bound courses for generations, with 2022 marking the organisation’s first one hundred years.

Almost 300 visitors visited the centre, that is located next to the River Nene, to take part in a variety of adventurous activities.

Visitors to Rock UK's Frontier Centre enjoyed different activities

Hilary Hill, centenary events coordinator for Rock UK, said: “A great day was had by all. The open day gave nearly 300 members of the public the opportunity to come and experience some of the activities on offer at the Frontier Centre.

"Abseiling, climbing, high ropes, zip wire and archery were available and were enjoyed by people of all ages during the day. In addition, the sports hall was filled with inflatables for everyone to have some fun. The grounds – all 122 acres of them – gave people plenty of space to enjoy a picnic, fly kites and enjoy the views across to Stanwick Lakes.

Rock UK was formed when a group of Sunday school teachers had the vision of creating holidays for children who had never visited the seaside. A hundred years later the Christian charity, now known as Rock UK, has four centres across the UK, the biggest of which is in Northamptonshire – opened in 1983.

The centre is used for school, church and youth residentials – to help children to have fun, build self-confidence and enjoy new experiences – as well as corporate team building, holiday clubs and birthday parties.

Archery at the Frontier Centre in Irthlingborough

In 1998, Rock UK took on the joint running of the Frontier Centre with the Northamptonshire Association for Youth Clubs. They now welcome about 17,000 visitors a year.

Ms Hill said: “We have had some lovely feedback about the open day. One family did the aerial obstacle course, even their five-year-old. They say they had a terrific experience and that the staff were fantastic and so friendly.”

Several celebratory events are planned throughout the year including a large thanksgiving and centenary celebration at the Frontier Centre in September.

For more information about the activities and events at Rock UK’s Frontier Centre visit the centre’s website www.rockuk.org.

Kite flying at the Frontier Centre in Irthlingborough