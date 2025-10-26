Hundreds celebrate Diwali and Hindu new year at Wellingborough temple

Diwali, the Hindu ‘Festival of Light’ and the Hindu new year were celebrated on Monday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 22.

The event was one of the largest devotional celebrations in Northamptonshire.

Parth Mistry, a leading temple volunteer said: “Diwali and the Hindu New Year reaffirm and strengthen values of goodwill, charity, and harmony across communities in the UK.

"As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heartwarming to bring festive joy and smiles to the people of Wellingborough and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

The Diwali festivities featured a special ceremony to bless business owners, families, and students with righteous prosperity and success.

One of the highlights for visitors was the beautiful annakut – ‘a mountain of food’ – consisting of hundreds of freshly prepared dishes, artistically arranged as a devotional offering of the first meal of the new year made in thanksgiving to God. The sanctified food was later distributed among volunteers and worshippers in keeping with the community spirit of Diwali.

Adding to the festive experience, visitors delighted in a variety of delicious vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks and explored various souvenirs on both days of the festival.

A spokesman for the temple added: “As the event drew to a close, the smiles, laughter, and shared moments of joy highlighted the spirit of Diwali. It was a testament to the enduring values of togetherness and kindness, bringing light and hope to the community as they look forward to the year ahead.”

