Huge total raised by Gretton and Harringworth villagers for Poppy Appeal

The wonderful poppy displays in Gretton organised by Fiona Champan and her team of volunteers

It's been a superby year for one of our Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal branches. The Gretton and Harringworth group raised nearly £6,000 for the annual charity appeal which is designed to help the Armed Forces community in a huge range of ways.

Here, in his first year as Honorary Appeal Organiser for Gretton and Harringworth District, Dave Miller explains how the group raised such a fantastic amount.

"It has been an incredible first year for me as Honorary Poppy Appeal Organiser for Gretton and Harringworth, and a role I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There has been an amazing amount of hard work done behind the scenes by a lot of people who have given up their spare time for this very worthy cause and I’d like to thank them all accordingly.

"It all started in mid October with the 1920s Style Race Night celebrating 100 years of the RBL, hosted by Gretton Sports and Social Club, where thanks to the efforts of the committee, staff and lots of support from other local businesses we managed to put on a great event that raised just shy of £3000!

"Thank you so much to everyone who came and made it the amazing night it was and donated so generously.

"On to the Appeal it’s self and the hard work continued. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the house to house Poppy sellers for their great work around both Gretton and Harringworth, the appeal would be nothing without you so your efforts are most appreciated.

"To Gretton Parish Council for their kind donation of the event Poppies, which a long with the spectacular knitted Poppy display arranged by Fiona Chapman and her many crafters made for a fantastic spectacle around Gretton this year and hopefully for many more periods of remembrance to come.

"To BBC Radio Northampton for putting us and our efforts on the map with their breakfast show broadcast live from Gretton village green and War memorial on Armistice Day, the host Tom Percival and the four local interviewees were brilliant.

"To Shirley Fursdon, chairperson of Gretton RBL Holding Branch and her son David for their fantastic work behind the scenes organising the two respective Remembrance services at Spanhoe and Gretton on Remembrance Sunday, both services were extremely well attended despite the damp weather, with a display of vintage Military vehicles at Spanhoe which was something to behold.