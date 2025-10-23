Huge sale as high street name set to leave Kettering this Saturday as prices slashed

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
A staple of Saturday morning shopping is set to disappear from Kettering town centre when popular fashion accessory chain Claire's Accessories shuts its doors.

Claire's Accessories in Kettering will close on Saturday – one of the 145 affected stores nationwide.

In the rescue deal that pulled the brand out of administration earlier this month, it was agreed 156 stores would be sold to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. However, the deal did not include 145 stores.

The Kettering store will now be closing permanently and is now offering 70 per cent off all items.

Claire's Accessories in the Newland Centre Kettering will close on Saturday, October 25, 2025/National World

Administrators at Interpath said they were working to keep the remaining stores open and secure their future.

Will Wright, Interpath's UK chief executive and joint administrator, said: "Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available."

Despite efforts, administrators were unable to find a buyer for 145 sites but Wellingborough’s Swansgate branch remains.

Claire's UK administration began on August 13, shortly after its US arm filed for bankruptcy on August 7.

Other nearby branches closing are Banbury, Bedford, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Rugby.

