A huge picnic in the park is being staged in Desborough to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday June 4.

Everyone is being urged to join the fun with music, entertainment, fancy dress and refreshments all being laid on in the town.

The event is being staged by the town council in the recreation ground on Dunkirk Avenue with the permission of North Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr Andy Coleman said: “This is an opportunity for people to get together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen's coronation in a free to enter event.”

He spoke as Desborough Town Council is helping to fund the event to mark the Queen’s record-breaking seven-decade reign on the throne.

“Our goals are to create a unique day where the young and the old, tiny toddlers, great grandparents, mums and dads and friends can come together, having been kept apart for two years by Covid, to have a day of celebrating our community and rich heritage,” added Cllr Coleman, chair of the council’s events committee.

“We also want to celebrate the talent, innovation and creativity of our community to build a stronger Desborough.”

The fun kicks off at 11am when the national anthem will be played. You’ll be gear up for the fancy dress parade topped by non-stop entertainment until 3pm.

“We want people to bring their own picnics but there will be specialist food and drink providers.

“They include Coco Joe’s - a true Desborough legend.

“And although this is Italian food in its roots, we all know from our seaside vacations, this is a must have for the one sunny day on the beach.

“Reflecting the Commonwealth, Cape Lekker - based at Eckland Lodge - will be providing some sumptuous burgers and a taste of the exotic with a South African Durban curry,” said Cllr Coleman.

“We are awaiting confirmation that cream teas will also be served.

“The Little Box will be providing traditional English refreshments, and some Italian, of the alcoholic nature.