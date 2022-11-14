About 1,000 people turned out at the Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying in Corby yesterday (November 13) to pay their respects.

The Remembrance Sunday parade started at 10.30am, from the Corby Air Cadet Centre. From there they marched towards the war memorial in High Street.

A moving service was held by Revd Paul Frost, with the parade and wreath laying co-ordinated by Corby Royal British Legion.

The parade took place following a break during the Covid pandemic.

Following the laying of the wreaths and the two minutes silence, the parade marched up High Street and saluted to the right to the local dignitaries in attendance.

Corby RBL vice chairman, Liz Harries, said: “I’m really proud of everyone. It was a total community thing with everyone putting in. I’ve done 15 of these, 10 as vice chairman, and it really was the best ever.”

Corby RBL treasurer, Gareth Price, said: “This was a great turnout for the town and is what Corby is all about.”

Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “This was the first time the new town council have helped organise this event in partnership with Corby RBL and I would like to thank the Corby RBL team for yet again putting together the event and the town council staff for all they did in ensuring all went to plan.

“Special thanks to those serving and ex-service men and women and the Corby community for coming out in their hundreds today to help commemorate such a special day. Many said that it was the busiest ever.”

