How your community project could get a slice of £100,000 funding with grants of up to £5,000 up for grabs

Voluntary and community groups from across North Northamptonshire are being encouraged to apply for grants to help improve the lives of residents.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Community Grants Programme has been allocated £100,000 of ‘Shared Prosperity Funding’ to enable grants up to £5,000 for suitable projects.

Applications for suitable projects has now opened and will close at 11.59pm on 7 March 2023.

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We have always wanted to ensure that the UK Shared Prosperity Funding helps communities, including those who need it most, to deliver plans which will benefit the local area, which is why I am pleased that we are able to extend our existing community grants scheme, utilising £100,000 of government funding to help projects most in need across North Northamptonshire.”

People can apply for a grants up to £2,500 or between £2,500 and £5,000.

The scheme is open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations for projects that help to build community capacity, with priority given to projects that support NNC’s ‘key priorities’ and ‘strategic aims’.

The council’s six key priorities are:

Active, fulfilled lives– helping people live healthier, more active, independent and fulfilled lives.

Better, brighter futures– caring for young people, providing them with a high-quality education and opportunities to help them flourish.

Safe and thriving places– enable a thriving and successful economy that shapes great places to live, learn, work and visit.

Green, sustainable environment– taking a lead on improving the green environment, making the area more sustainable for generations to come.

Connected communities– ensuring our communities are connected with one another so they are able to shape their lives and areas where they live.

Modern public services– providing efficient, effective and affordable services that make a real difference to all our local communities.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “We would encourage community and voluntary groups to get in contact and apply for these grants as they will make a big difference to people’s lives.”