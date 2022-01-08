How your community could be Northamptonshire's village of the year

Entries are now open for the Northamptonshire Village Awards which celebrates the inclusion and sustainability of more than 300 villages in the county.

Previously known as the Best Village Competition, the annual showcase has been highlighting the top village and urban communities across the area for 14 years.

Organised by Northamptonshire ACRE and sponsored by CPRE Northamptonshire, this year there is an additional category for ‘Creative Use of Communal Space’, sponsored by Norris & Fisher.

East Hunsbury with their award

Elaine O’Leary, chief executive of Northamptonshire ACRE, said: "We are always delighted to receive entries from villages. I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t entered before to join in the fun.

"It’s a good way of getting the community together to showcase what your village has to offer. It is often the parish councils who take the lead in entering but in many cases local community groups are formed by residents.

"The Northamptonshire Village Awards are not about finding the most beautiful or picturesque village, it’s about finding the most inclusive and sustainable community."

Northamptonshire ACRE is now accepting applications with the deadline for entries Monday, January 31. Judging will take place in May/June 2022.

Glapthorn

The 2022 awards are open to all villages in the county with a population under 6,000. Every entrant will receive either a bronze, silver or gold level award as well small cash prizes, courtesy of CPRE Northamptonshire's sponsorship.

Back after a two-year break due to Covid, the Best Overall Village was last won by Glapthorn, near Oundle.

Glapthorn village parish secretary, Elizabeth Garnish, said: "We knew that our village is special, so we decided to go for it. We simply could not believe our success when the results were announced. We are all so proud to see our trophies and certificates on display – fitting tributes to our amazing community spirit."

The level of award given is based upon how well the village does across a range of criteria that covers all aspects of village life, from its facilities and amenities, local activities, tidiness and presentation to its environment, future sustainability and most importantly community spirit.

Glapthorn villagers with their award in 2019 - the last time the competition was run

Ms O’Leary added: "The judges are always impressed by the innovative and extensive services they see in the participating villages and that so many are thriving in these difficult times."

All awards including the award for Best Overall village will be announced at the presentation evening on July 11 at the Hunsbury Hill Centre in Northampton.