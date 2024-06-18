How you can question Kettering constituency candidates as they go head to head at election hustings
Those in the hot seats will include Labour’s Rosie Wrighting, the Green Party’s Emily Fedorowycz, Conservative Philip Hollobone and Independent Jim Hakewill, as well as Matthew Murphy for the Social Democratic Party.
The free-to-attend hustings on June 20, at St Peter and St Paul’s in Kettering, commonly known as the ‘parish’ church, will be chaired by rector Rev David Walsh.
People who would like to ask the candidates a question are being invited to submit their questions ahead of the Churches Together event that starts at 7.30pm.
Rev Walsh said: “This is Kettering’s chance to find out what the candidates actually think and decide who’s going to be their next MP.
"The hustings offer a genuine chance for people to come face to face with candidates.
"This is a really important election so how people vote will make a difference.”
Email your questions for candidates to [email protected].
