How you can question Kettering constituency candidates as they go head to head at election hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

General Election candidates hoping to represent Kettering in Westminster will face questions from voters on Thursday.

Those in the hot seats will include Labour’s Rosie Wrighting, the Green Party’s Emily Fedorowycz, Conservative Philip Hollobone and Independent Jim Hakewill, as well as Matthew Murphy for the Social Democratic Party.

The free-to-attend hustings on June 20, at St Peter and St Paul’s in Kettering, commonly known as the ‘parish’ church, will be chaired by rector Rev David Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People who would like to ask the candidates a question are being invited to submit their questions ahead of the Churches Together event that starts at 7.30pm.

Rosie Wrighting (Labour), Emily Fedorowycz (Green), Philip Hollobone (Conservative) and Jim Hakewill (Independent )/National World

Rev Walsh said: “This is Kettering’s chance to find out what the candidates actually think and decide who’s going to be their next MP.

"The hustings offer a genuine chance for people to come face to face with candidates.

"This is a really important election so how people vote will make a difference.”