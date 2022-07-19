How Wellingborough housing association helped 20 families at risk of losing their homes due to Covid

A housing association was able to come to the rescue of 20 families at risk of losing their homes during the pandemic.

Greatwell Homes, which manages thousands of homes in Wellingborough, Kettering and Raunds, worked with North Northamptonshire Council to offer help to those at risk of losing their home during Covid.

Using funding available from the council, help has been given to 20 households who were in severe rent arrears as a result of the pandemic and the rising living costs.

Many of them had either lost their jobs or were having to choose between food or bills.

Figures from Citizens Advice show that nearly four in five people they see have less than £100 a month after living costs.

Even before recent increases in the cost of living, the proportion of people they helped with debt who have negative budgets had grown from 32 per cent to 38 per cent.

Talking about how this funding helped him, Greatwell Homes customer, Chris, said: “I feel over the moon. I lost my job and was losing everything and this payment has literally saved my life.

"I was struggling with all bills and at an all-time low. This payment really did save me so thank you.”

Another customer, Adam, said: “I feel over the moon. It’s been a long hard struggle and really stressful.

"It’s music to my ears. I can do things with my son now and even do a proper shop and start thinking about savings.”

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “Times are very hard for people all over the country, especially with the rising living and fuel costs.

"I’m delighted that, along with North Northamptonshire Council, we’ve been able to support these customers to be able to afford their bills and put food on the table without worrying about risk of losing their home.

“We aim to go beyond just building and providing homes and support our customers in any way we can to make a real difference.

"It’s this combination of housing and support that helps people to live well.”

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “Funding is available to help North Northamptonshire residents living in any tenure who are threatened with homelessness because of arrears.

“Residents must be eligible for assistance, living in suitable and otherwise affordable accommodation.

"We ask that they follow the advice and help on offer to prevent their homelessness and continue to sustain their accommodation.

"While we have been able to support many residents to recover financially from the pandemic, this support is available all year round.

“North Northamptonshire Council continues to work with residents to make sure they are supported through difficult times and work with our partnership agencies such as Greatwell Homes to ensure this support is maximized for the benefit of the residents of North Northamptonshire.”

If any Greatwell Homes customers are struggling financially, they can contact the Income Services team on 01933 234450 who will be able to discuss further and help with support.