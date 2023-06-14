How town lottery is helping to make Kettering a better place

A town lottery has seen 71 winners claim cash prizes and £2,600 spent on good causes in its first year.

The Kettering Town Lottery was set up in 2022 to raise money for local organisations and give residents the chance to win up to £25,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jackpot has not yet been claimed but Kettering Town Council say there have been plenty of winners of smaller prizes and the lottery has raised £3,500 so far.

More than 70 people have already claimed prizes

The chairman of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), said: “Thank you so much for everyone who is supporting the town lottery and local good causes – you are helping make Kettering a better place.

“Our next round of grants will focus on health and wellbeing and we will be asking for bids during the summer. If you know of any organisation who might benefit from a lottery grant, please let us know and we will get in contact with them.

"We are looking for groups who want to do something different, so the money can be used for trying out new approaches and new service ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £2,600 has already been awarded between Accommodation Concern, The Margaret Road Allotments and Groundwork Trust.

Accommodation Concern was given £1,000 to provide out of hours debt advice and housing help for local families, to reach people unable to get to them during office hours. They helped 27 people secure more than £5,000 in unclaimed benefit, provided debt and housing advice to many of those, and referred people onto other services.

The trial has shaped how Accommodation Concern provide services in future, with a new evening or weekend appointment facility available and having a local base in the community which people can easily access.

Another £1,000 was paid to the Kettering Allotment Society who will use it at the Margaret Road allotments to remove asbestos from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundwork Trust has received £600 to construct hedgehog houses and a hedgehog highway along the Ise Valley to help hedgehogs get about safely in future.